Elected official facing murder charge in journalist slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An elected official is due to be formally charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who was attacked outside his home. Robert Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German before the Sept. 2 attack. Authorities say the 69-year-old German was stabbed seven times. Telles is a Democrat and Clark County’s public administrator. He was arrested Sept. 7 after police issued a plea for public help to identify a person seen walking near German’s home. Telles lost his primary bid for reelection after German wrote about claims of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a subordinate staffer in his office.

