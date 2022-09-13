Emmys reach record-low audience of 5.9 million people

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Awards reached a record-low audience of 5.9 million people on NBC Monday night. The Nielsen company said that was smaller than even the pandemic-disrupted ceremony in 2020, which was seen by 6.1 million people. The show honoring television’s best work saw ‘Ted Lasso’ named best comedy and ‘Succession’ the best drama. Normally shown on a Sunday, it was moved to Monday to make room for NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football,’ and was bedeviled by football again: there was a competitive Monday night game between Denver and Seattle. The splintering of television’s audiences into many more shows and services has led to a longstanding decline in Emmy ratings.

