Expert: School shooter’s mother drank heavily in pregnancy
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — One of the nation’s leading researchers on the effects of fetal alcohol abuse says the birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz drank more in pregnancy than any woman he has documented. Dr. Kenneth Jones testified Tuesday that Brenda Woodard’s drinking led to Cruz having emotional and behavioral problems throughout his life. Earlier testimony showed Woodard drank fortified wine and malt liquor during her pregnancy. The 23-year-old Cruz has pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His trial is to determine whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.