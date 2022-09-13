German court rejects environmental group’s suit vs Mercedes

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected a lawsuit from an environmental group which sought to have automaker Mercedes-Benz barred from selling cars with combustion engines that emit greenhouse gases after 2030. The state court in Stuttgart said Tuesday that it is up to lawmakers to decide what measures should be taken against climate change. It said that such decisions can’t be preempted by an individual suit in a civil court. The Deutsche Umwelthilfe group had sought to have Mercedes-Benz ordered not to sell cars with emissions-causing combustion engines after the end of October 2030. The group said it plans to appeal to a higher regional court.

