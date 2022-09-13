Gun advocates fight for bump stocks in latest court hearing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Trump administration ban on devices that enable a shooter to fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons with a single trigger pull is back before a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens in Las Vegas in 2017. So far, federal rulings have upheld the ban, including one from a panel of three appeals court judges in New Orleans. But the full New Orleans-based court opted to rehear the case. Arguments took place Tuesday. It’s unclear when the appeals court will rule. The issue is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court.

