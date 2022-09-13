Hungary’s government tightens rules regulating abortion

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s right-wing government has issued a decree which will require doctors to present women requesting an abortion with fetal vital signs, an obligation that tightens the country’s relatively liberal abortion rules. The decree issued on Monday states that healthcare providers must provide pregnant women with “a clearly identifiable indication of fetal vital signs” before proceeding with any abortion procedure. Abortion laws in Hungary are relatively liberal and have remained largely unchanged since the procedure was legalized during the country’s socialist period in 1953. Hungary’s nationalist government has offered significant tax breaks and subsidies for families that have multiple children in an effort to increase the country’s declining fertility rate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.