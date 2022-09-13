Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ is a love letter to his heritage and hometown

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Mo Amer was opening up for Dave Chappelle in 2014 when one day, the legendary comedian made a suggestion: Amer should make a short film to introduce his act. “I was obsessed,” said Amer. That idea eventually turned into “Mo,” an eight-episode dramedy created by Amer and Emmy nominated actor Ramy Youssef. Loosely based of Amer’s own family as Palestinian refugees living in Houston, “Mo” is part of a growing — but still extremely underrepresented — movement in Hollywood bringing Muslim and Middle Eastern stories to the masses. Amer’s true family history serves as the foundation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.