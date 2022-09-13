Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota medical examiner has determined that singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, died from inhaling chloroethane and suffocating. The 41-year-old singer and actor was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death was an accident. Investigators said there were no signs of “intent or suspicious circumstances.” Danesh’s family said in a statement that he had taken chloroethane for chronic pain suffered after a 2010 car crash in Spain that left him with a broken neck.

