Panel discussion on Atlantic City casino smoking is scrapped

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A panel discussion between an Atlantic City casino executive and proponents of a smoking ban in the city’s casinos has been canceled after the casino boss pulled out. Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino, was to represent the industry on the panel during next week’s East Coast Gaming Congress. But Giannantonio recently became president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, the casinos’ trade group which vehemently opposes a smoking ban. The session would have been the first detailed public discussion of New Jersey’s proposed casino smoking ban, which is supported by Gov. Phil Murphy and more than half the state Legislature.

