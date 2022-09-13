Peele and Key on reuniting, as demons, in ‘Wendell & Wild’

TORONTO (AP) — It’s seven years almost to day since the last episode of “Key & Peele” aired, but Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are, once again, riffing together. But in Henry Selick’s stop-motion-animation marvel “Wendell & Wild,” they voice the titular demon brothers who manipulate a goth teenager into summoning them to the land of the living. Peele co-wrote and produced the film, which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. In an interview, Key and Peele call it their first real collaboration since “Key & Peele,” but not their last. Netflix will release “Wendell & Wild” in theaters Oct. 21 and begin streaming Oct. 28

