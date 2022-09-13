Police say 3 people – not 4 – killed in Memphis rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have revised the number of people killed in a man’s shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager. In a Facebook post, Memphis police said the killing of 17-year-old Corteria McKinnie in south Memphis was not part of the series of shootings that terrorized the city last Wednesday and led to a shelter-in-place order. Nineteen year-old Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder in one of the series of shootings. It was not immediately known if police had made an arrest in McKinnie’s death.

