Ashley Kalus wins GOP primary for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A businessperson seeking office for the first time, Ashley Kalus, has won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor, defeating a rival who has served time in state prison. Kalus owns a COVID-19 testing company that’s in a dispute with the state over a canceled contract. She moved to Rhode Island last year from Illinois. Kalus beat back a challenge from a fellow Republican, Jonathan Riccitelli, who The Boston Globe reports has been arrested dozens of times since 2000 under a different name. In other results, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner won the Democratic nomination for a congressional seat in Rhode Island being vacated by longtime congressman Jim Langevin.

