Report: Polish team ignored info in crash that killed leader

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A television news report alleges a Polish government team manipulated evidence during its investigation of the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other prominent Poles. The investigative team maintains the plane crash in western Russia was an assassination plotted by Moscow. In a report aired late Monday, private broadcaster TVN24 said the government team intentionally ignored or manipulated facts presented by outside experts that negated its findings that intentional explosions aboard the plane caused the crash. A professional commission of aviation accident investigators previously concluded the crash was an accident caused by human errors as the plane approached the airport in Smolensk in dense fog.

