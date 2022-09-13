Richardson visits Moscow as Griner, Whelan remain jailed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, who has worked to secure the releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, visited Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leaders. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night. Richardson is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations. American officials have continued to press Russia to release Griner, who was sentenced last month to nine years in prison in a drug possession case, and Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained.

