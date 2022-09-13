Saudi Arabia arrests man over pilgrimage for Queen Elizabeth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi police have arrested a Yemeni man who said he had made the pilgrimage to Mecca to pay tribute to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The pilgrim had posted footage on social media that showed him holding a banner honoring the late queen from inside the courtyard of Mecca’s Grand Mosque. The clip quickly spread online, sparking outrage among Muslims. The Grand Mosque, among the holiest sites in Islam, is off-limits to non-Muslims. Saudi Arabia also bans signs and political slogans from the sacred courtyard for fear of offending Islamic sensibilities. Queen Elizabeth, who died last week, was head of the Church of England.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.