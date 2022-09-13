Serbian police ban EuroPride march, citing security concerns

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s police have banned a Pride march planned amid pan-European LGBTQ events being held this week in Belgrade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right anti-gay activists. Organizers vowed to appeal the ban. Pro-Serbian Orthodox Church conservative groups, who have been marching unhindered for weeks on the Serbian capital’s streets to protest the LGBTQ events, had scheduled a new demonstration for Sept. 17 — the day of the Pride parade. Police also banned that anti-gay protest. Police said Tuesday the security assessment showed a high risk for the safety of the participants in both marches. The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said Serbian authorities should withdraw the ban on the march and protect participants.

