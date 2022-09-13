South Korean celebration of ‘Squid Game’ Emmy wins subdued

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans shared congratulations on social media for the multiple wins by “Squid Game” at the Emmy Awards, but the overall reaction was subdued as the country grows accustomed to its increasingly prominent role in global entertainment. Social media were flooded with messages after the star of the Netflix drama, Lee Jung-jae, won the award for best male actor in a drama series, and its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the award for best drama director. Both were the first Asians to win in those categories. But the level of elation was much lower than when the South Korean movie “Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards in 2020.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG- and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

