UK police officer who shot unarmed Black man suspended

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Polices says an officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in the British capital has been suspended from duty. Chris Kaba was killed in south London on Sept. 5 after police pursued his car. His vehicle was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street in the Streatham Hill neighborhood. One round was fired from a police weapon. Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched a homicide investigation into the 24-year-old Kaba’s death. Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Amanda Pearson said Monday the firearm officer was suspended partly because of the “significant impact on public confidence.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.