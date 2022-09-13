Skip to Content
AP National News
Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

By JON GAMBRELL
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military has claimed for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield. The Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate published images Tuesday of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi. The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive there. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

