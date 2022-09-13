White former officer on trial for killing Black motorist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A white former police officer is on trial in Philadelphia over the fatal 2017 shooting of a Black motorist. Prosecutors say former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. just six seconds after arriving on the scene _ even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury report says the 25-year-old Plowden was dazed after crashing the car and was trying to follow commands. A defense lawyer says his client was distraught to learn Plowden was unarmed, but still calls the shooting justified. Ruch is one of three city police officers facing murder charges filed by District Attorney Larry Krasner over their on-duty actions.

