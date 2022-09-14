California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments continue Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. With thunderstorms forecast and more flash floods possible, evacuation orders remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.