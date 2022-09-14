California governor OKs mental health courts for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a first-of-its kind law to expand the ways in which people with severe mental health disorders can tap into court-ordered treatment. Critics say the model will force some people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders into taking medication and therapy. California has spent billions of dollars to address homelessness. But residents say they’re still confronted by homeless people who need psychiatric intervention. Newsom is a Democrat and former mayor of San Francisco. He says it’s inhumane to allow sick people to languish outdoors. His model allows family members and others to petition a judge to draw up a year-long treatment plan.

By JANIE HAR and ADAM BEAM Associated Press

