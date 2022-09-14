Huge line to view monarch’s coffin is queue fit for a queen

LONDON (AP) — Britons famously love to line up, but marshaling hundreds of thousands of people who want to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will test Britain’s famous capacity for queuing to its limit. Authorities have laid out a designated 10-mile route from Parliament, where the queen’s coffin will lie in state from Wednesday afternoon until her funeral on Monday. It will be staffed by hundreds of stewards, police officers and first-aid volunteers, 30 multi-faith pastors and two sign language interpreters. More than 500 portable toilets are along the route. Still, people are being warned of marathon waits, with the government saying people “will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight.”

