Los Angeles police: 4 high school students overdose, 1 dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at a Los Angeles high school and authorities are investigating three other possible overdoses of teens in the area. Police say officers were called to Bernstein High in Hollywood Tuesday night after a man said his 15-year-old stepdaughter had overdosed on campus. The girl’s friend was found unresponsive in a school restroom. The man administered aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced the friend dead. His stepdaughter was hospitalized in stable condition. Meanwhile, the Fire Department responded to two separate calls of possible overdoses of teens near a park where officials warn dealers are selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

