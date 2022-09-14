Mom must pay $9K for telling daughter to hit sports opponent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021. The woman’s daughter punched the rival player in the neck and she collapsed on the court following the attack that was recorded on cellphone video. Latira Shonty Hunt was criminally charged last year and an Orange County judge on Wednesday allowed Hunt to participate in a diversion program. Hunt’s lawyer says Hunt and her daughter took responsibility for their actions. An attorney for the teenage victim’s family did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

