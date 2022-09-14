NTSB recommends inspections after sinking of fishing boat

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a fishing boat that sank in New England, resulting in the loss of four fishermen, likely capsized because of poor drainage of seawater from the rear deck and hatches that weren’t watertight. The tragedy unfolded as the Portland, Maine-based Emmy Rose was headed to Gloucester, Massachusetts, to offload an estimated 45,000 pounds of fish. It sank early on Nov. 23, 2020. The NTSB renewed its call for personal locator beacons for each crew member, something it first recommended after the loss of the cargo vessel El Faro and 33 sailors in 2015.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.