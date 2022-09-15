EU lawmakers declare that Hungary is no longer a democracy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have declared that Hungary has become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under the leadership of its nationalist government. The lawmakers say Hungary is undermining the bloc’s democratic values and it was no longer in the community of democracies. The parliamentarians raised concerns Thursday in a resolution about Hungary’s electoral system, judicial independence, possible corruption, public procurement irregularities, LGBTQ+ rights and other freedoms. The resolution passed in a 433-123 vote with 28 abstentions. The lawmakers condemned “the deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government to undermine the founding values of the Union.” The vote is highly symbolic but doesn’t impose any penalty on Hungary.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.