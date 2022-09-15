Oz, Fetterman both target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — With the fall campaign election season in high gear, Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican rival for U.S Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, are making a beeline for Philadelphia’s heavily populated suburbs. The candidates in Pennsylvania’s Senate race are holding rallies, bringing in surrogates and launching hard-edged TV ads aimed at wooing influential swing voters, particularly women. In the 2020 presidential election, the onetime Republican stronghold was decisive in President Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. For Oz, turning around Trump’s suburban slump and gaining ground with moderates is critical. Fetterman has made abortion rights a prominent theme. Oz paints Fetterman as soft on crime and unfit to serve.

