Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is laying out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges. At an agency office in New Carrollton, Maryland, Yellen said the IRS plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives to vastly improve taxpayer service before the next filing season. She credited a recent $80 billion investment in the IRS through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. She gave her address against the backdrop of false narratives pushed by Republicans who have said the IRS will be targeting the taxes of working-class Americans with armed auditing agents.

