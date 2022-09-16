Iranian president orders probe of woman’s death in custody

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has ordered a probe in the case of a young woman who slipped into a coma while in police custody in Tehran and died. The state-run IRNA news agency reported on Friday that President Ebrahim Raisi asked the country’s interior minister to “investigate the cause of the incident with urgency and special attention.” Mahsa Amini was detained by the so-called “morality police” earlier this week. Police said the 22-year-old woman was taken by police to a hospital after she allegedly had a heart attack while in custody. Police said Friday there was no violence against Amini. The case has drawn condemnation from Iranian celebrities, athletes and other public figures.

