Judge rules in favor of Ky. teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn. Lea, who was 18 at the time, filed a federal lawsuit over the traffic stop. U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers ruled that Crawford violated Lea’s right against unreasonable search and seizure. A jury will later decide how much to award Lea in damages.

