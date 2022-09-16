Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides that unleashed rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and impacted 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello amid the devastation in Forest Falls. The body of the 62-year-old woman was found Thursday, buried under several feet of mud.