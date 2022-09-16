No bail in 1972 Hawaii killing arrest; Reno arraignment set

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has ordered a former deputy state attorney general accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii 50 years ago to remain jailed without bail until he is arraigned next week on a fugitive charge. 77-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. made a brief appearance Friday in Reno Justice Court. Judge Scott Pearson granted his request for a continuance and scheduled his arraignment for Sept. 21. Chirila was arrested in Reno this week after Honolulu police filed a criminal complaint in Hawaii district court accusing him of second-degree murder in the 1972 fatal stabbing of Nancy Anderson. Police say DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene

