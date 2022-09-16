Oklahoma inmate charged with raping handcuffed female inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say an inmate who had just been booked into an Oklahoma jail got away from the booking area and raped a handcuffed female inmate. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas with raping the woman at the Oklahoma County jail. Prosecutors say Thomas had been booked on assault charges when he walked unsupervised from the booking area to where the victim was handcuffed and unable to escape. District Attorney David Prater called the assault the latest example of the failure of a trust that oversees the jail to protect its inmates. Authorities say the victim was awaiting release when she was attacked.

