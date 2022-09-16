Organizers say Pride march will go on in Serbia despite ban

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Organizers of European LGBTQ events held in Belgrade this week have said they will hold a planned Pride march on the streets of the Serbian capital Saturday despite a police ban and threats from anti-gay groups. Serbia’s police have banned the Euro Pride parade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right activists who also said they will gather in protest. Several legal appeals against the ban have been rejected by Serbia’s authorities. One of the march’s organizers, Goran Miletic, said “we have been put in a situation where we have no choice.” He said Friday that “despite the ban, we will gather” in Belgrade.

