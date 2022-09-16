Q&A: Craig Newmark aims to defend democracy via philanthropy

NEW YORK (AP) — Craig Newmark twists a “Batman” quote to jokingly refer to himself as “not the nerd you want, but maybe, now and then, I’m the nerd you need.” Newmark, the founder of Craigslist, has since retired from the pioneering website that made him a billionaire, according to Forbes, but the 69-year-old says he is now busier than ever with his philanthropy. Newmark sees the bulk of his philanthropic work as a way to help protect democracy – a cause that has already claimed more than $250 million of his donations, including the Newmark Civic Life Series of Recanati-Kaplan Talks, which runs through Oct. 11 in New York City.

