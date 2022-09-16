Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center is expecting a lot more rain from Tropical Storm Fiona as it approaches the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Fiona will first hit the Caribbean’s easternmost island chain. Tropical storm watches have been issued for the Leewards Friday night and early Saturday. By Saturday night, forecasters expect Fiona to turn and slow down. That could mean more rain, with estimated totals rising to as much as a foot in parts of Puerto Rico and 16 inches in the Dominican Republic. Floods and mudslides are possible along with life-threatening surf and rip currents.

