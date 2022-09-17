China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism

BEIJING (AP) — As world leaders gather in New York next week for the annual U.N. General Assembly, China is also focusing on another U.N.-related meeting in Geneva. Chinese diplomats are trying to thwart a possible call by the Human Rights Council for further scrutiny of its human rights record against the Uyhgur ethnic group in Xinjiang. The concurrent meetings illustrate China’s divided approach to the United Nations. Beijing looks to the U.N. as a counterweight to U.S.-led blocs such as the Group of Seven. But it also rejects criticism or decisions by U.N. bodies that the ruling Communist Party sees as counter to its interests.

By KEN MORITSUGU and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

