Chinese factory churns out British flags after queen’s death
SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags. Manager Fan Aiping says they turned out at least 500,000 the first week. Employees have learned to pay attention to news for events that might bring in orders. According to Fan, “there is a business opportunity behind every news event.”