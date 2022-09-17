Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian officials say they have halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and final victim of the disaster. It’s not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordan’s capital. Authorities have arrested the building’s owner and two maintenance workers. At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week. The building was located in an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas. Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

