Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris’ manager faces murder charge

ATLANTA (AP) — The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. Police reports show that Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Gabe Banks, a lawyer for the longtime music executive, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the decision to bring charges against Zulu, who was wounded in the incident. Banks said evidence clearly shows Zulu defended himself while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident.

