Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers

KAYUNGA, Uganda (AP) — Moses Wamugango peered into the plastic vats where maggots wriggled in decomposing filth, the enviable project of a neighbor who spoke of the fertilizer problem he had been able to solve. The maggots are the larvae of the black soldier fly, an insect whose digestive system effectively turns food waste into organic fertilizer. Farmers normally would despise them if they weren’t so valuable. Uganda is a regional food basket, but rising commodity prices blamed on the war in Ukraine are hurting farmers. Fertilizer prices have doubled or tripled, with some popular products hard to find on the market.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.