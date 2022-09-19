“Don’t Look Up” director McKay gives to climate activists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Movie director Adam McKay is donating $4 million to fund activists engaged in the climate fight. The donation McKay plans to announce Tuesday isn’t his first foray into urging action on climate change. His 2021 film “Don’t Look Up” is a political satire about political leaders’ failure to take seriously a planet-destroying comet hurtling toward Earth. His donation marks the largest ever to the Climate Emergency Fund. The group started in 2019 to provide money for activist campaigns engaged in disruptive, nonviolent protest urging swifter action on climate change.

