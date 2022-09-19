Elderly woman dies after pit bull attack at Denver-area home

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — An 89-year-old woman who, along with her 12-year-old grandson, was attacked by two pit bulls at a home west of Denver has died. Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed her death Sunday and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital. Responding officers found blood leading into the home and immediately went to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman. They used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but weren’t able to separate the dogs until additional officers arrived.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.