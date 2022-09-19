‘People’s tribunal’ seeks justice over journalist killings

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An unofficial tribunal organized by a group of media freedom organizations has declared Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria guilty of violating international humanitarian law for failing to protect journalists. The People’s Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists, which no legal authority, delivered a judgment aimed at holding the governments accountable. Relatives holding photos of slain journalists on Monday watched from the pews of a 17th-century church in The Hague used for the proceedings. None of the governments submitted any defense for the unofficial trial despite being invited to do so. The media rights groups spent a year investigating the killings of three journalists.

