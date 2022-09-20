Elton John to perform at White House on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Music superstar Elton John will perform at the White House on Friday evening. The concert, which is being organized with A+E Networks and the History Channel, is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.” The title is a reference to a Seamus Heaney poem that President Joe Biden often quotes. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to speak at the event. Although stars like John had steered clear of the White House while President Donald Trump was in office, Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.