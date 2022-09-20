NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will lift its private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Nov. 1 but will continue to require city employees to be vaccinated against the virus. Mayor Eric Adams announced the relaxation of vaccine rules for private employers Tuesday. The city began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021. The end of the mandate is another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms after being devastated by the virus in 2020. Vaccination will still be required for municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers.

