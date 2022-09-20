Police search for suspect in stabbing at LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stabbing an employee at a Los Angeles hospital, prompting a lockdown of the facility. Police say officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday following reports of an assault by a man with a knife at Mission Community Hospital. A Mission Community spokesperson identified the victim as a hospital employee and said the stabbing occurred somewhere outside the medical facility. The employee was taken to another hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t have a motive for the attack, or say whether the assailant knew the victim.

