Alabama asks US Supreme Court to let it carry out execution

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected Alabama’s attempt to proceed with the scheduled evening execution of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative to lethal injection. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, by a 2-1 decision, upheld an injunction preventing the state from carrying out Thursday evening’s planned execution. The state is appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Inmate Alan Miller testified that he turned in paperwork four years ago selecting nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method. The state says there’s no evidence to corroborate that. Miller was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage.

