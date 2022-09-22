Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with this season’s Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years. Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights. Apple is also negotiating with the NFL for the rights to the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer’s home market.

